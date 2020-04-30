When old man in Himalayas recognized Kate





Hollywood star Kate Winslet might have impressed fans many times over with her immense talent and glamour, but true-blue fans have always instantly remembered her as Rose in the 1997 blockbuster 'Titanic'. Winslet would realise as much during a trip to India after the film released."Titanic was everywhere.







A couple of years after it came out, I went to India. I was walking in the foothills of the Himalayas, just me with my backpack on my back and a man came towards me with a walking stick -- he must have been 85 and was blind in one eye. He looked at me and said, 'You - Titanic'. I said yes and he just put his hand on his heart and said, 'Thank you'. I burst into tears.





It really helped me understand how much that film had given to so many people," Winslet told Candis magazine, according to news18.com.The actress starred in James Cameron's multiple-Oscar winning romantic tragedy opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.





