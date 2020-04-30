Tazul for removing stagnant water to eliminate Aedes mosquito

Stagnant water has become a major breeding ground for Aedes mosquito. -Mostafizur Rahman



Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam on Wednesday urged the city dwellers and authorities of public and private offices to remove stagnant water from inside and outside of their respective buildings to stop breeding of Aedes mosquito.





The minister made the call while he was presiding over an inter- ministerial review meeting on the dengue prevention initiatives at Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA) Bhaban in the city's Karwan Bazar area, said a press release, reports BSS.





If an environment conducive to mosquito breeding is found in the buildings or premises of the government and non-government offices, the responsible people will be fined by conducting mobile courts, Tazul said, adding that the drives (mobile court) will begin after May 10. Replying to a question from a journalist, the minister said the two Dhaka city corporations have one year stock of mosquito repellent.





Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, Chief Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Affairs at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Zuena Aziz, LGD Senior Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed and other officials concerned joined the meeting.

