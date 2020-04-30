Gonoroom culture to be uprooted: DU Provost Committee



No student of Dhaka University (DU) shall be allowed anymore to stay on the dormitories floors. Instead, they can 'doubling' or share a bed if necessary, as per the Provost Committee directive.





The decision came from an online meeting of Provost Committee with Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Akthtaruzzan in the chair, said a press release signed by DU Public Relations Officer Mahmood Alam.







Only valid students will be allowed to stay in the dorms as per the directives of hall authority concerned after opening the university.







Students who are no longer valid have to leave halls by any means as there is no other alternative to meet the acute accommodation crisis.







They have to leave halls by the given timeframe of the hall administration, later.





To ensure residential facilities by this ongoing leave, hall authority are asked to provide beds to the rooms which are using as Mass-room's from long before. An average of 25-30 students live in such a Gonoroom. So, this is expecting to be a good positive change.





In this regard, the Provost committee sought sincere cooperation of the active student organizations of the campus. By this time, the hall administration will complete the renovation and cleaning of the halls also.





Educational institutions have remained closed in Bangladesh due to community transmission of the deadly novel coronavirus. DU authorities had extended the suspension of classes and examinations at the university till further notice on April 9, to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.







Previously, DU had suspended classes and exams from March 18 to March 31, which was later extended till April 14.





--Shahriar Azam, AA

Leave Your Comments