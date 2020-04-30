First policeman dies from coronavirus

Md Jasim Uddin



A constable of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday night after contracting Covid-19.







The deceased, constable Md Jasim Uddin, 40, was posted at a police outpost under DMP's Wari Division, reports UNB.





Constable Jasim Uddin fell ill with coronavirus symptoms recently. His samples were collected on April 25 and sent to IEDCR for corona test.





On Tuesday night, Jasim Uddin was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as his condition worsened in quarantine where doctors pronounced him dead at 10 pm.





The IEDCR confirmed today (Wednesday) that Jasim was infected with Covid-19, said Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Headquarters Md Sohel Rana.





Jasim's body will be sent to Cumilla for burial.





He left behind wife, two daughters and one son.





The Bangladesh Police is deeply shocked at the death of Jasim Uddin while trying to protect the people of the country amid the ongoing coronavirus battle, Sohel Rana said.





At the same time, he said, the Bangladesh Police is proud of his sacrifice while serving the nation.





