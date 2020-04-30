Online platform for collaborative learning in COVID-19 pandemic





A tiny but omnipresent virus named COVID-19 is changing the world and every sphere of peoples' lives. The teaching and learning process is no exception.







A number of research reports have accentuated that over half of the world's student population has been impacted by COVID-19. In Bangladesh, educational institutes are closed, and students are in forced-isolation or quarantine.







It is for the first time in our living human history that such a large number of students are passing most of their time together with their parents in isolation with limited mobility and/or interaction with others, including their teachers and friends.





Some research reports have also indicated that the pandemic will continue to impact normal teaching and learning processes in educational institutions for further several months. Our PM also has postulated recently that all educational institutes may remain shut until September!







So, what should we the teachers do in this situation? The teaching and learning process can not be postponed perpetually! As we, humans, are the most adaptable creature on this planet, many of us already have chosen the online platform to keep the teaching and learning process active in this changed situation due to COVID-19.







I have some tips on how to benefit ourselves by using the virtual options of education. We cannot stop educating the students due to the crisis that the world is facing. However, there has been a long debate between the role and effectiveness of online and face-to-face teaching-learning process.





The debate, for sure, will continue in the years to come as the issue will remain inconclusive because of its multiple contextual realities. However, the future of education forecasts thepossibility that online learning will be an integral part of face-to-face learning.





Severalstudies have already suggested strategies for the collaboration of both forms to create better learning. However, the impact of quarantine for COVID-19 has left no option but to embrace the online platform, at least for now, to continue our teaching and learning process.







In the last few weeks in Bangladesh, I have noticed that teachers from secondary, higher secondary, and tertiary levels have started providing online classes. They are using different social media and online platforms, mainly Google classroom, WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube,and Zoom to name a few. The government has also instructed the teachers to provide lessons on different topics on BTV.







Therefore, teachers are uploading videos on these online platforms or BTV. However, some teachers are still hesitant to embrace this idea. Assumably, they either prefer face-to-face teaching-learning process or they are still taking time to adopt this changed condition,else they are technophobic.







The teacherswho are teaching school/college/university students from distance but end up giving them online classes asynchronously as the learning occurs through online channels without real-time interaction.





However, different online learning models (such as TPACK and SAMR frameworks) propose a blend of both asynchronous and synchronous online learning.Without the blend ofboth, online learning also seems to be the replica of a real-life traditional classroom in schools or colleges where a teacher is a speaker and the students are silent and passive recipients of what the teacher provides them to learn.





So, at present, amid most of the one-way online teaching, collaborative learning is taking placerarely, whereas it is already explored that effective and lifelong learning happens in a collaborative learning approach.Collaborative learning connects both teachers and students. It involves pedagogical considerations by understanding learners' backgrounds and relevant learning approaches, instructional skills, course design, and classroom management.







However, It seems apparent to me that many teachers are not attuned to different theoretical frameworks of teaching with technologies, such as SAMR model or TPACK model to interweave the three essential sources of knowledge - technology, pedagogy, and content to an active environment.So, they are not able to facilitate synchronous online learning to the students through a collaborative approach.







After using several online platforms for distance teaching and learning processes, I felt Zoom App as an effective online platform to create collaborative learning both synchronously and asynchronously.







At present, Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with an easy, reliable cloud platform for videotelephony, teleconferencingfor a variety of purposes, online chats, and webinars across mobile, desktop, and room systems. Zoom is an original software-based conference solution. It also provides distance education and social relations, conducted with the aid of chat rooms.







According to the Apple App Store, since the 18th march, Zoom has been spotted as the top downloaded App to bridge video communication for those who are in quarantine or maintaining social distancing.







Through an online meeting on Zoom App, teachers can teach in real-time and real-world at a given time connecting upto 100 students altogether. By sharing the online-screen via Zoom, teachers can display and discuss all sorts of teaching materials that also include audio-video learning aids.







As it is an apps-based online teaching and learning platform, it can be accessed by devices like smartphones, PC, Tablets, Laptops. So, to run a class on Zoom, teachers, and students just to have either of the devices with internet connectivity.







There is no need to mention that Bangladesh has already become one of the fastest internet penetration countries in the world. So, the use of internet-friendly devices supporting apps like Zoom and access to the internet is prevalent in the country. Moreover, a power-cut is also less frequent nowadays.







To open an account on Zoom is free so far and only. As far as teaching and learning are concerned using Zoom, only the teachers are required to open an account. Students can directly join with a teacher online. A link can be sent by the teacher to join the meeting.







The duration of each meeting on Zoom is limited to upto 40 minutes. Most of the schools maintain a class-duration of 35 to 40 minutes. So, it will not be an issue to schedule online class timing as it is similar to a usual physical class duration.







Similar to all other software, Zoom has also some technical limitations. Data privacy is a major concern for Zoom. The USA has recently reported that there has been intrusion by hackers through cyber-attacks. The intruders interrupted online video classes or business meetings abruptly.







Nonetheless, there is a saying, "what cannot be cured must be endured". So, until the COVID-19 situation comes into normalcy, we should try to make most out of online teaching and learning by using Zoom. Bon voyage!





The writer is a PhD researcher on language education and policy at the University of Canterbury, New Zealand



