Journalist Khokon was Covid-19 positive



Journalist Humayun Kabir Khokon (47) who died at a hospital in Uttara Tuesday night was Covid-19 positive.





He was the chief reporter of Dainik Somoyer Alo, a Bangla daily.





"Samples collected from the deceased were sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) for Covid-19 test. The test report arrived around 3:45pm on Wednesday and confirmed that Humayun was infected with coronavirus," said Md Shahed, chairman of Regent Hospital.





Humayun was admitted to Regent Hospital in Uttara around 7:00pm Tuesday night in an unconscious state with breathing complication and cough. He died at the hospital's intensive care unit around 9:45pm, according to his colleagues and family sources.





He left behind his wife, two daughters, a son and a host of relatives and colleagues to mourn his death.





