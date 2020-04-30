UN Chief's intervention sought to stop deportation

Bangladeshis gathered at the Bangladesh embassy in Lebanon to register their names to return home as they face troubles for months as the host country is hit by a political and economic crisis. The photo was taken recently. -Collected



A total of sixteen Bangladeshi civil society organizations have urged UN Secretary General Antonio Gueterres to ask the host countries so that they stop deporting Bangladeshi migrant workers amid coronavirus disaster. They made the request in a letter issued on Monday.





The letter said, ''A good number of host countries are forcing some countries to take back their nationals who are undocumented and are in jails.''







"As per international law, it is mandatory for the state concerned to take care of all people in its land including migrants during any crisis. In addition, sending back or bringing back the expatriates will increase the risk of proliferation to the virus.'' the letter added.







Recently, some Middle Eastern countries have increased pressures on the labor-sending countries, mostly in South Asia, to bring back their undocumented citizens.





The letter was signed by Bangladesh Civil Society for Migrants (BCSM) Chair Prof CR Abrar and Co-chair Syed Saiful Haque.





They called upon the UN secretary general to request international agencies such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other development partners to raise a global fund led by the UN to support the countries of origin in the rehabilitation of the returnee migrants. "We urge the host countries to discourage termination of workers. In case of termination, it is their duty to look after those retrenched," added the letter.



Members of BCSM include Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit, WARBE Development Foundation, Bangladeshi Ovhibashi Mohila Sramik Association, Manusher Jonno Foundation, Ain o Salish Kendra, BASUG, IMA Research Foundation, International Network of Alternative Financial Institutions Bangladesh, Bangladesh Construction and Wood Workers Federation, Young Power in Social Action, Bangladesh Ovibashi Adhikar Forum, BASTOB, Rights Jessore, Center for Development Communications DEVCOM Ltd, Films 4 Peace Foundation and Change Makers.





Leave Your Comments