Our duties in Ramadan



Considering the importance of the Holy Month of Ramadan, we should use every single moment of this month. The Holy Quran, the light of blessings, has revealed on this blissful month- Ramadan. The doors of heaven have been opened this month. The doors of hell have been closed for the sake of this holy month. Satan is captured in jail. An announcer has been calling for good deeds and keeping away from sinful deeds.





In the meantime, it is a month of relief, relief from hell. Laylatul Kadr (Night of Decree) belongs to this month that is better than a thousand months. Most of us think that Ramadan is the month of fasting and performing Tarabih. That's it! What more prayer? I have stayed away from eating at day time, isn't enough? No, it is not enough. Ramadan is the biggest school. A fasting person can perform the following good deeds.





Kiamul Lail: Kiamul Lail means prayer of night. That means prayer of Tarabih. Prophet of Allah (S) addresses, 'Whoever says prayer at night during Ramadan out of sincere faith and hoping to attain Allah's rewards, then all his past sins will be forgiven.' (Muslim) Tahajjut can be prayed at the last part of the night along with Tarabih. Saying prayer along with the Imam [Leader] in a group [Jamat], the blessings of performing full night prayer can be achieved. The Messenger of Allah (S) delivers, 'Whoever performs prayer with the Imam till the Imam finishes the prayer, he will get the blessings of performing full night prayer.' (Abu Dawud)





Reciting and finish reciting the Holy Quran: Ramadan is the month of revealing the Holy Quran. The importance of this month has been increased several times because of revealing the Quran. Prophet (S) address, 'The fast and the Qur'an are two intercessors for the servant of Allah on the Day of Resurrection. The fast will say, 'O Lord, I prevented him from his food and desires during the day. Let me intercede for him.' The Qur'an will say: 'I prevented him from sleeping at night. Let me intercede for him.' And their intercession will be accepted.' [Imam Ahmad]





It is found in another Hadith that, Hazrat Gabriel (A) recites Holy Quran to the Prophet (S) in the Holy month of Ramadan. And Prophet (S) recites the Holy Quran to Gabriel (A). Reciting Holy Quran is the best Jikir and the best optional worship. Fasting people cannot be kept away from gracious Jikir and worship. If anyone unable to recite the Holy Quran, he has to try hard to learn how to recite the Holy Quran and he has to observe fasting by involving in reciting Tasbih, Tahlil, Jikir, and Durud.





Giving Ifter to fasting Person: The Messenger of Allah (S) addresses, 'Whoever gives food to a fasting person to break his fast, shall have his sins forgiven, and he shall have the same reward as the fasting person, without his reward being diminished at all.' [Ahmad]









Leave Your Comments