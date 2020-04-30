Coronavirus keeps breaking records



The deadly coronavirus has been showing its indomitable strength in Bangladesh every day. It has infected 641 persons newly surging the total to 7,103. This is the highest number of the cases of infection in one day while it was 549 in the previous day.







In addition, the bug has killed eight more individuals taking the number to 163.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said this through a health bulletin on Wednesday on the COVID-19 situation in the country.





Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of DGHS read out the updates. ''As many as 4,968 samples were tested throughout the country since Tuesday which is 14.68 percent higher than the previous day,'' she said. Of the newly deceased, six were male and they were from Dhaka. Four of them were above 60 years while two were between 51 and 60 years and the rest were between 31 and 40 years, Professor Nasima added.





Of the total deceased, 137 were from Dhaka division, said DGHS. Meanwhile, 11 more patients receiving treatment at several hospitals made recovery raising the total to 150. In the past 24 hours, a total of 104 people were put on isolation, said Professor Nasima Sultana. COVID-19 has spread to 60 districts. Khagrachhari, Rangamati, Satkhira and Natore are yet to record any case of infection.





Bangladesh reported the first case of the virus on March 8 while the first death on March 18. The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 218,000 people across the globe.



The virus has infected more than 3,152,000 people in 210 countries and territories.



The USA is the worst-hit country with at least 59,000 deaths and more than 1,035,000 cases of infection.





Italy has recorded at least 27,300 deaths followed by Spain with more than 23,800 casualties.





France has lost at least 23,600 citizens followed by the UK with more than 21,600 casualties.





Germany has reported at least 6,300 deaths followed by Iran with more than 5,900 casualties. China, the epicenter of the virus, has so far recoded at least 4,600 deaths.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic.





Leave Your Comments