Triumphant Vietnam shows the way; cautiously eases Covid-19 restrictions



Vietnam has started easing social distancing measures since Thursday (Apr 23), with experts pointing to a decisive response involving mass quarantines and expansive contact tracing for the apparent success in containing the coronavirus.





Despite having a long and porous border with China, the Southeast Asian nation has recorded just 270 virus cases and zero deaths, with 222 of the affected patients recovered and discharged from hospitals, according to latest official briefings yesterday. As early as January when Covid-19 cases remained confined to China Vietnam declared its war on coronavirus.







During the Tet New Year celebrations at the end of January, Vietnam's government declared the war. Although the numbers of cases tested for COVID-19 are relatively low and western experts caution the communist government's health ministry is the sole source for the figures, they also say there is little reason to distrust them.





Vietnam was one of the first nations to ban flights to and from mainland China and in early February. It suspended the entry of all foreigners from March 22 until further notice to limit the spread of COVID-19. The measure was, however, not to apply to diplomats and officials as per Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.





When Vietnam had barely more than a dozen cases, a small town with 10,000 people close to the nation's capital were placed under quarantine. There has also been aggressive contact tracing.





One 72-year-old Hanoi resident described how he and a team in his community had been tasked with zeroing in on any suspected cases, falling back on grassroots Communist party networks in charge of overseeing neighborhoods. "We go to each and every alley, knocking on each and every door," Nguyen Trinh Thang journalists.





Vietnam's success in convincing the public to cooperate has been key, Takeshi Kasai, the World Health Organization's Western Pacific regional director told journalists. "We follow the guidance from our government that 'fighting the pandemic is like fighting our enemy," said a Vietnamese health worker.





"They're really doing their part," Takeshi said earlier this week, adding he believed around 80,000 people were placed under quarantine. "I think that's the reason why they were able to continue to keep the number (of infections) small."





The streets of Hanoi - normally flooded with motorbikes, tourists and vendors - have been virtually deserted, save those most in need queueing at rice ATMs for handouts. The strict controls have apparently paid off.





After reporting no new infections for the sixth consecutive day on last Wednesday, the government said some shops and services will be allowed to reopen. On last Thursday, a few of the capital's cafes had resumed service, although the streets were still fairly quiet.





Yesterday, Ho Chi Minh City authorities removed sports centers and indoor sports businesses from the list of suspended businesses due to COVID-19 allowing gyms to reopen. In addition, the public gathering limit has been raised to 30 people from the previous 20.





Schools in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are expected to gradually resume classes from May 4.





Across Europe and the United States, local governments are struggling to keep their citizens indoors - with beachgoers crowding on a shoreline and protesters refusing to comply with lockdown orders.





In contrast, Communist Vietnam has put tens of thousands under state quarantine, including overseas citizens returning home, at military-style camps across the country.





Neighbouring Thailand, which reported the first case outside of China in mid-January, has also seen a declining number of new cases in the past week, with doctors applauding government restrictions such as a night-time curfew.





According to reports, so far, Thailand has done more than 142,000 COVID-19 tests while Vietnam has carried out over 180,000 for its 96 million people.





Triumphant Vietnam's locally made test kit for COVID-19 has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) after enduring five rounds of testing and quality assessments. The local COVID-19 test kits have also passed European standards and have been granted the CE marking and Certificate of Free Sale (CFS), allowing the test kits to be sold in the European Economic Area, including the UK, according to latest official briefings received in Dhaka yesterday.







