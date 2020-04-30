Bangladesh, India to fight COVID-19 together



Dhaka and New Delhi pledged to work together to boost food production to offset the possible food crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his Bangladesh counterpart Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday afternoon.





''The Indian premier phoned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina around 5:50 pm and extended Bangla Nabo Barsho and Ramadan greetings to her and the people of Bangladesh,'' PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.





The Bangladesh Prime Minister also extended Ramadan greetings to the Indian Prime Minister and the people of his country, the Press Secretary said.





During the 12-minute telephonic conversation, he said, both the leaders mentioned that their governments have taken initiatives to increase food production to face the possible food crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. ''If needed, we'll work together to this end,'' the two premiers said.





Sheikh Hasina said various international organizations including the United Nations have expressed apprehension that the situation may linger.





''So, all the countries of the region will have to work in unison to deal with the situation,'' she said.





The two leaders appreciated the steps taken by the both countries to combat the pandemic and reiterated their commitment to work together to this end.





Both the premiers also agreed to advance the initiatives that the Saarc countries took to fight the COVID-19 in a video-conference held last month in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.





Sheikh Hasina extended her thanks to Narendra Modi for sending medicines and other medical equipment to Bangladesh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.





The Indian Prime Minister paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary, the press secretary said.





After the conversation of the two leaders, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tweeted and wrote, ''Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to greet her & the people of Bangladesh on the Holy Month of Ramzan. We discussed COVID-19 situation & ways India and Bangladesh can collaborate in the fight against it. Our relationship with Bangladesh will continue to be one of our highest priorities.''





The two leaders briefed each other about the steps being taken to mitigate the effects of deadly coronavirus in the respective country.





Both leaders expressed happiness at the progress made in implementing the special arrangements agreed on 15 March among the Saarc countries.





Indian Prime Minster thanked his Bangladesh counterpart for contribution of USD 1.5 million towards Saarc COVID-19 emergency fund.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked her Indian counterpart for taking lead in coordinating efforts to combat COVID-19 in the region and for supplying aid to Bangladesh, both in terms of medical supplies and capacity building, said Indian Prime Minister's office.





Both the leaders expressed satisfaction at continuation of supply of essential items across the border through road, rail, inland, waterways and air.





Indian Prime Minister recalling the shared bonds of history, culture, language and fraternal ties, expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations, and ensured India's readiness to help Bangladesh in combating the spread of COVID-19 and in mitigating the health and economic impact of the pandemic, added Indian Prime Minister's office.





Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes for the good health and well-being of Sheikh Hasina and all the friendly people of Bangladesh in Mujib Barsho.





