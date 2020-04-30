Global death toll from coronavirus reaches 228,223





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 228,223 as of Thursday morning, as countries across the world struggle to contain the virus' spread.

Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,220,225 people globally, taccording to Worldometer.

Of them, 1,991,651 are currently being treated and 59,811 among them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 1,000,351 people have recovered from COVID-19.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Meanwhile, the USA has confirmed 61,656 deaths and 1,064,194 cases while Spain reported 24,275 deaths and 236,899 cases till Thursday.

Italy, the worst-hit European country, has recorded 27,682 deaths and 203,591 cases. France, on the other hand, has reported 24,087 deaths and 166,420 cases. In the UK, authorities have reported 26,097 deaths among 165,221 confirmed cases.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 7,103 coronavirus cases and 163 deaths.





Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday said the country has more than 20,000 isolation beds ready to treat coronavirus patients.





The government declared a general holiday last month and shut all non-essential services and urged people to stay indoors to curb the transmission of coronavirus. But the directive hardly seems to work.





Later the health authorities declared the whole country vulnerable to infection and imposed restrictions on movement of people.





Meanwhile, a number of readymade garment factories have reopened, raising fears of a worsening situation.

Leave Your Comments