Coronavirus: Natore Sadar Hospital doctor tests positive





A physician of Natore Sadar Hospital has been diagnosed with coronavirus, creating panic among the doctors and health workers of the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shah Riaz said the samples of the physician were sent for lab testing on April 26. The report came out on Wednesday and he was found infected with coronavirus.

There are some 132 doctors and health workers at the hospital.

The hospital will be put under lockdown and the samples of others physicians and health workers will be collected soon, said Shah Riaz.





Also Read - Coronavirus: 283 doctors infected in Dhaka alone; 90 in other divisions





Until Wednesday, 440 doctors of both private and public hospitals across the country were diagnosed with the virus, said Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF), a forum of physicians.





A physician of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital died of coronavirus at a Dhaka hospital on April 15.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed more than 7,000 cases and 163 deaths.

Leave Your Comments