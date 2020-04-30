WFP develops digitised vehicle tracking tool









The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has designed a fully digitised vehicle tracking tool to ensure the humanitarian community can keep critical services running in a timely manner.





It was done in support of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and the Government of Bangladesh to reduce the number of vehicles and workers in the Rohingya camps earlier this month to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.





In collaboration with the Office of the RRRC, the Logistics Sector, and the Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), WFP launched the Humanitarian Access Project, a fully digitised system that supports authorities in regulating vehicle access to the camps.





As the COVID-19 outbreak began in other cities and towns of Bangladesh, the RRRC office wanted to find a solution where they can provide critical services to the camp while also stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the camp area, said Md Mahbub Alam Talukder, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner.





“This collaboration between agencies and authorities to get projects up and running is extremely important in the fast-paced environment of emergencies,” Richard Ragan, WFP Representative to Bangladesh, said.





“The entire humanitarian community is working extremely hard to provide lifesaving assistance and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 in the camps by reducing the number of vehicles and staff entering the camps.”

Leave Your Comments