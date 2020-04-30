50 houses put under lockdown in Bagerhat









Local administration on Thursday put 50 houses at Boro Badura village in Morelganj upazila under lockdown as a man tested positive for Covid-19 after his death with fever and cold.

Deputy commissioner Mohamamd Mamunur Rashid, said a 40-year-old man of the village died with fever and cold in Dhaka and his body was taken to his home village on Monday.

On April 27, a medical team collected samples from the body and the result was found on Wednesday which showed him positive for the virus.

Bagerhat Civil Surgeon Dr AKM Humayun Kabir said the man was a hawker and he died in Dhaka. He was a diabetic patient.

Samples of 13 people, who came close to the body were collected and sent for lab test, said Dr Kamal Hossain of Morelganj Upazila Health Complex.

Leave Your Comments