Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh surge to 7667









Bangladesh saw a big jump in the coronavirus cases as 564 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours till Thursday, taking the total number of infected people to 7667.





Besides, the death toll in the country stands at 168 with five more deaths from the virus infection during the same period.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin at the Management Information System (MIS) in the afternoon.





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 228,223 as of Thursday morning, as countries across the world struggle to contain the virus' spread.

Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,220,225 people globally, according to Worldometer.

