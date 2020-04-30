6 new coronavirus cases detected in Laxmipur









Six people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases to 43 in Laxmipur.

Civil Surgeon Abdul Gaffar disclosed the information on Thursday morning.

Of the new patients, five are from Sadar upazila and one from Ramgati upazila.





They coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at the isolation wards of Sadar hospital and upazila health complexes while two others were given treatment at Bangladesh Kuwait Friendship Government Hospital in Dhaka.





Bangladesh has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in recent days. On Wednesday, the health authorities said they detected 641 new cases. So far, the country has confirmed 7,103 cases and 163 deaths.

Leave Your Comments