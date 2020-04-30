Bangladesh reports five more deaths, 564 fresh positive cases from COVID-19









Bangladesh today reported five more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) overnight and recorded 564 fresh positive cases.





“Five more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 168,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.





She said the tally of infections has soared to 7,667 in the same period after another 564 people tested positive for COVID-19 from 4965 samples.





Nasima said 10 more COVID-19 patients were cured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 160.





Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

