PM provides financial assistance to 6,959 Qawmi madrasas









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday provided financial assistance of over Tk 8.31 crore to 6,959 Qawmi madrasas across the country on the occasion of holy Ramadan.





“The Prime Minister has given the financial assistance of Tk 8,31,25000 to the country’s 6,959 Qawmi Madrasas,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told UNB.





The financial assistance has already sent to the authorities concerned through electronic fund transfer system.





Of the 6,959 Qawmi madrasas, 703 are in Rangpur division, 704 in Rajshahi, 1,011 in Khulna, 402 in Barishal, 397 in Mymensingh, 1780 in Dhaka, 1,481 in Chattogram and 481 in Sylhet division.

