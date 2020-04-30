GDIC and Nagad launches Amra Korbo Joy

Leave Your Comments

Green Delta Insurance Company (GDIC) and Nagad have jointly took on a fundraising initiative for helping the farmers community of Bangladesh under a platform "Amra Korbo Joy"The representatives of both organizations shared in an online press conference held today.Managing Director and CEO of GDIC Farzanah Chowdhury, Managing Director of Nagad Tanvir A Mishuk, Acting CEO of Nagad Mohammad Aminul Haque, and Assistant Managing Director and Company Secretary of GDIC Syed Moinuddin Ahmed are present to address the press in the online press conference.Speakers have agreed that agriculture is the lifeblood of a nation and it employs around 45% of total population, amassing around 7.5-8 crore people, who collectively earn around 14.25% of GDP.The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the daily lives of people and jeopardized livelihood of millions, and a big part of these affected people are farmers, who are responsible for ensuring the food security of the nation.Due to coronavirus epidemic, the harvesting, reaping and selling of the crops are being hindered, which ultimately is having an adverse effect on the daily livelihood and survival of the families of these farmers.Speakers noted that GDIC has always worked with the marginal population of the country and is passionate about ensuring financial security of this population.At the same time, Nagad aims to become the digital financial services platform for the marginal and unbanked population.Therefore, inspired by the belief that farming community needs to be saved from the adversity of coronavirus epidemic for ensuring continued food security of Bangladesh, GDIC and Nagad feel the urge to stand by their side and thus the fundraising platform Amra Korbo Joy is being launched for all to contribute for the farmers community of our country.Farzanah Chowdhury said "With almost half of the nation being dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, its the most important community to be saved for the continued prosperity and food security of our nation, which is why we are launching this fundraising platform."And I strongly hope and believe that with help of our countrymen from home and abroad, we will overcome this crisis and help our farmers survive at the same time" she added.Tanvir A Mishuk said "without any second thought we are predominantly an agro-based nation, and in this time of global crisis, our major duty is to save our farmers in order to save the nation. And I firmly believe that we shall overcome this situation in no times"The fundraising initiative titled Amra Korbo Joy will be receiving donations through AmraKorboJoy.net website, which has proper payment integration from multiple platforms including credit and debit cards as well as some MFS platforms, e.g Nagad.The fundraising will commence from May 3, 2020 and will continue for a period of 15 days (up to May 17 tentatively). GDIC and its subsidiaries have donated their 1 day worth of salary to this platform already.At the moment, apart from working on the fundraising website, GDIC and Nagad are jointly working on collecting database of farmers affected due to the epidemic. At the end of the donation collection period, the raised fund will be donated to the farmer community before Eid-ul-Fitr through Nagad's transactional service.