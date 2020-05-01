Russian PM infected with coronavirus





Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has told President Vladimir Putin that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, and has temporarily stepped back from his work as he begins self isolating.



Speaking during a televised meeting, Mishustin recommended to Putin that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov should become the acting Prime Minister for the duration of his absence, a proposal that Putin supported.





According to the Moscow Times, 54 year-old Mishustin has played a leading role in Russia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. He was appointed Prime Minister in January.



Following the news, Putin warned during a televised debate that what has happened to his Prime Minister could happen to anyone.









