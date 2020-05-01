Diner Sheshe





"My grandfather took his office boy's son in when he was 9 years old-Poria has been like a son to him ever since. My father and Poria grew up together - he's been a part of my family for over 45 years now and been there for every milestone. Whether it's my parents' wedding, the birth of me and my elder brother or my graduation. He even fulfilled all the cremation duties when my grandfather passed away.





But it's been about the little things. Poria dropped me to school everyday, watched over me when I was alone at home and shared stories from his childhood and village. He wasn't much of a cook, but made the world's best nimbupaani, or at least that's what he thought! He would get so happy after making it, and he'd constantly ask me if I liked it- as though he was on Masterchef!





I even started tying a rakhi to him after which he would go to my father and say, 'Give me cash, I need to give it to her'. He was also the most excited in the family for my brother's wedding. He made the first suit of his life for the ceremony and was thrilled for the baarat! But the day before we were meant to leave, Poria was hospitalised.





He was a smoker in the past, because of which his lungs were failing- he'd been in and out of the hospital multiple times over the past 2 years. So when he got breathless before my brother's wedding, we rushed him to the hospital at 1am. We spent the night sleeping in the hospital with no idea about how we'd leave for the wedding the next morning. But the doctors finally gave us an all clear and we left after taking his blessings.





It's been a year since and I don't think that I've been the same- he was like a second father to me. In his memory, I still tie a rakhi to his photo frame. I wish we were with him in his last days. We were the family he chose and I miss him every single day."





Humans of Bombay, Fb



