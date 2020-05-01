What Dhaka is talking about





Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Faria posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "I see the beauty in others". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "So beautiful" AF Mohammad, fb











Popular Bangladeshi singer Porshi posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received 32k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments "Love your beautiful eyes and smile" Md Robel Hasan, fb









Facebook user Dr Dilip Agrawal posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Nice picture" Ramchandra Gupta, fb



Leave Your Comments