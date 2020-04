Kohinoor Begum, wife of late journalist Anis Ahmed, died of old age complications on Tuesday night. She was 60. She left behind a daughter, a son, and a host of relatives to mourn her death.





Her son Koushik Ahmed is the associate editor of monthly Kishore Bangla. She was buried at Shahbajpur central graveyard in Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria district on Wednesday morning.







It is mentionable that Anis Ahmed was bureau chief of Reuters more than a decade.

