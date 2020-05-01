Mumbai Police shares meme of Chris speaking Bangla





A scene from the new action film 'Extraction', has been wittily used by the Mumbai Police's Twitter account to make a point about obeying laws during the ongoing lockdown. In the scene, Chris Hemsworth's character, Tyler Rake, demands proof from a few Bangladeshi gangsters, in Bangla.He says, "Promandao (give me proof)," in the scene.







The Mumbai Police tweeted a screen grab from scene on Monday, and wrote, "Make sure you always have one before you leave home because - Hum negotiate 'NAHI' karenge."In the scene, Tyler Rake, a mercenary, demands proof that the child he is supposed to rescue is alive.







He refuses to indulge the kidnappers until they give him proof, and says "Promandao," several times.





