Bollywood stars mourn Irrfan's death



Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who had been admitted to the ICU of a Mumbai hospital for a colon infection passed away on Wednesday. The 54-years-old actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018.







On Tuesday, he was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital in the city and was under doctor's observation. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons - Babil and Ayan.







His death has left his fans and his fraternity friends in a state of shock. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, karanJohar, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, TaapseePannu, and others have mourned the death of the 'Angrezi Medium' actor.







Amitabh wrote, "T 3516 - ..just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news ..

An incredible talent ..a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas."





Karan Johar shared, " Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you."





Akshay Kumar said, " Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan , one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time."





Priyanka Chopra mentioned, " The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed.







Condolences to the family."SonamKapoor wrote, " Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones."





Taapsee mentioned, "When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan."

Leave Your Comments