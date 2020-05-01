Irrfan did his homework on Bangladesh: Tisha



Actor Nusrat Imroz Tisha, who shared the screen with internationally acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan in 'Doob,' is in mourning on hearing the news of Irrfan's demise, aged 54, in Mumbai this morning.





"I am deeply saddened and in disbelief that Irrfan Khan is no more with us," the actor said. She also recalled her last meeting with the actor in London.







"Eight or nine months ago, I and Farooki visited him at his home in London. Irrfan Khan was going through cancer treatment at the time. All of us had lunch together. Seeing his extensive treatment regime, I was hopeful that he will come back among us soon. But sadly, he left us too soon."





Tisha also recalled the day she first met Irrfan. "I was so excited and nervous when I first came to know that Irrfan Khan will star in the film. I was a little bit tense, too.. Thinking how I would adjust with him and how comfortable he would feel with me during the shoot.





But, when the shooting started in Bangladesh, things were not so upsetting. He (Irrfan) did not make us feel like he was such a big artist. In the process, I learnt from him on how to be a simple person despite having such big exposure."





"He had a curious mind, and always had questions about everything around him. He was cooperative with every artiste, co-artiste and even with production boys. He loved nature. He was mesmerized with the natural beauty of Bandarban. A very interesting thing is that he had gone through the difficult job of leaning our language," added Tisha.









Director MostofaSarwer Farooki, who worked with Irrfan in his film 'Doob,' reportedly sent a text message to Irrfan's number 10 to 12 days ago to enquire about the actor's health. When Irrfan did not respond to him, Farooki suspected Irrfan was not in a position to communicate.







Farooki said, "He was one of my favorite actors and I admired him a lot."







Actor RokeyaPrachi who played the role of Irrfan's wife in 'Doob'said, "I am in utter shock with the death news of Irrfan Khan; it is an untimely death and a great loss for the world of cinema."





"Miracles always happened in films, wish it would happen in real life, and Irrfan Khan would come back among us."





Prachi also reminiscence about her experience of working with Irrfan Khan. "I first met him at a hotel with Farooki and the team and the next day, we went outside of Dhaka for a photo shoot. I have spent a good time with him and have such great memories of him.





"I admire Irrfan for taking interest in his co-stars. He knew about my previous work before meeting me and asked me about MatirMoyna and other activities I am involved with," added Rokeya.





"He also did his homework on Bangladesh and our culture, and tried to improve his pronunciation while delivering Bangla words."





"The first day of shooting of 'Doob' took place in Gulshan-2. He dealt with everything with full professionalism and made sure everything was perfect. He took good care of his co-stars and crew members as well."





Irrfan Khan was surrounded by his family when he breathed his last.

