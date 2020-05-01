'From Arsenal youngster to Bangladesh boss'

Bangladesh football team head coach Jamie Day (left) captured during Bangladesh national football team's practice session. -Collected



When Jamie Day walks down his local high street in Sidcup, no-one bats an eye-lid. It's a very different story when he steps out on the bustling roads of Dhaka, 5,000 miles away.





"It's quite strange," admitted the former Arsenal youngster, who has spent the past two years as head coach of the Bangladesh national team. "Obviously in England, no-one has a clue who me or my staff are. But in Bangladesh people come up to us and take pictures. "I enjoy it, we all do, but it was a bit weird at first to keep getting stopped all the time in the street for photos."





The journey to Bangladesh has been a long one for Day. It's one that started full of promise as a teenager at Arsenal during the 1990s. He was given a professional contract by Arsene Wenger, trained alongside the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Marc Overmars and Patrick Vieira and worked with some of the finest coaches in England.





But, disillusioned by a lack of a pathway towards the first-team, Day began to lose his way. By his own admission he 'downed tools' and started to go through the motions before eventually leaving for Bournemouth in 2001.





Before long the midfielder, who had represented England up to Under-18s level, had dropped into non-league football and by the age of 24 he was already thinking about a coaching career.







Day spent five years as player-manager at Welling United from 2009 to 2014, later having stints at Ebbsfleet and Braintree, before taking up the role of first-team coach at Gillingham in 2017.





He joined Barrow as assistant manager in February 2018, but within a couple of months he received a phone call that would take his career path in a very different direction. "I got the call off a friend of mine who is an agent and he said the Bangladesh job was available," said the 40-year-old.





"I put my CV in, then went and met them in London and then it was basically done.





"I didn't even know where Bangladesh was in the world. I didn't know what it was like or anything about the football. But I saw it as an international job and you don't get a lot of chances to manage internationally."





When he took the job, Bangladesh hadn't won a game for three years and sat 197th in the FIFA ranking, the country's lowest-ever standing.Now, two years on, they have risen 10 spots and Day - who is assisted by former Walsall player Stuart Watkiss - has nine wins from 19 games.





He has put together a young squad that he believes has the potential to progress and one that has already enjoyed some success, including winning a bronze medal at the South Asian Games in 2019. "It's been an eye-opener," he said. "It's a completely different world to the UK, but you adapt.











