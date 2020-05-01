Akbar to put WC jersey, gloves up for auction

Bangladesh Under-19 Captain Akbar Ali poses with ICC Under-19 World Cup Trophy. -ICC



After Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh Under-19 skipper Akbar Ali has decided to put the jersey and batting gloves he had used during Bangladesh's maiden title-winning U-19 World Cup final up for auction. The proceeds will go towards Covid-19 relief work in Bangladesh.





"Undoubtedly winning the U-19 World Cup is my greatest achievement. During this coronavirus crisis, I have decided to put up two of my memorials from that match (1. The jersey of the final, 2. The Batting gloves used in the final) on auction. The money raised from the auction will be used to help the people who are in trouble due to the coronavirus," Akbar wrote in his Facebook.





Bangladesh's maiden U19 world title would not have possible without the player of the final Akbar's breathtaking knock who led from the front and kept his cool. At a time when funds are critical to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh famed sportsmen are auctioning their prized possessions to generate money and donate it to combat COVID-19 efforts.





Recently Bangladesh top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's World Cup bat was sold for Tk 20 lakh to a buyer identified as Raj, a Bangladeshi expatriate living in the USA.Shakib's bat was auctioned by a Facebook page called Auction 4 Action but Akbar is yet to confirm the details of where and when the auction will take place.







Earlier, national wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim also expressed interest in auctioning his first double century bat which is still on the line. Former skipper Ashraful, who suffered a five-year ban for match-fixing, also came forward to help the country's helpless people as he put his favourite cricket memorabilia - bats used to hit century in his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2001, his 158-run innings against India in 2004, the Australia-slaughter in Cardiff in 2005 and the 190-run innings at Galle Test in 2013 into the auction.







Bangladesh all-time best ODI captain MashrafeMortaza also came forward to help the poor people as he decided to put some of his favourite cricketing kits that he possessed for 16 years up for auction. Five other star cricketers Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, AnamulHaque and Mohammad Saifuddin has also decided to auction some of their favourite cricketing item.





Meanwhile Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal reached out to help 91 sportspersons who have been hit financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Iqbal's charity has had a wide-ranging impact in Bangladesh. Through that, he has come to the support of cyclists, swimmers, gymnasts, footballers, cricketers, kabaddi, wushu, and hockey players, as well as coaches.





Earlier this month, Iqbal helped young sprinter and part-time footballer Samiul Islam, whose family was struggling for food after he lost his job at the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation recently. Iqbal was a key player in the coordinating of donations from Bangladesh's leading cricketers, who pooled in half of their monthly salaries to the Prime Minister's fund.







Last week, Iqbal contacted several former athletes, cricketers and journalists to track down disadvantaged sportspersons across the country.

