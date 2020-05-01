Shakib remains the best cricketer of BD: Tamim

The A team: Tamim Iqbal (left) and Shakib Al Hasan have emerged as two of Bangladesh's more influential players in the last decade. -AFP



Bangladesh dashing opener and ODI captain Tamim Iqbal termed Bangladesh top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan the best cricketer of all time Bangladesh has ever produced when Tamim was asked to select the greatest Bangladeshi cricketer for all time.







With many Bangladesh's records under his belt, Tamim Iqbal is holding the highest scorer for the country in all three formats of cricket. Even he holds the highest number of centuries and half-centuries in all formats of cricket for Bangladesh.







But Shakib is an all-rounder who contributed for the country with both batting and bowling. Moreover his presence in the ground, many Bangladeshi cricketers said, changed their body language in high-voltage match.







Shakib may come as No. 2 in all three formats, only behind Tamim, when his batting record is considered but he is always No.1 in bowling for Bangladesh in all formats of cricket.







Shakib also had vast records under his belt, most notably a one of only three players in the Test cricket history to have a double of 10 wickets and century in a Test match, a five-for against all Test cricketing nations, best all-rounder performance in World Cup history with 600 plus runs and 10 plus wickets and so many.







"With due respect to all other cricketers, I think Shakib Al Hasan remains the greatest cricketer the Bangladesh has ever produced. He is simply the best of all time as far as Bangladesh cricket is concerned," Tamim said, hailing Shakib in a live chat session with fans through facebook on Wednesday night.





Shakib now has been serving two-year ban, one year of that suspended, imposed by ICC due to his failure to report corrupt approaches.







Since a year of his ban is suspended, he is expected to return to cricket ground in October.Tamim said, it's blessing to have Shakibin the side as he is the player which any captain would like to have in the team.







"Everyone wants a talented cricketers like Shakib in his team. October is still two months away and I am sure he will come back strongly. When his ban will be ended, I think, I am sure there is no captain, who doesn't want him in the team."





In the live chat session, Tamim also disclosed the name of three bowlers who tormented him much in the International cricket. He singled out the name of Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, Indian off- spinner RavichandranAshwin and South African lanky pacer MorneMorkel, who gave him nightmare.





"I often became double-minded when I faced Saeed Ajmal and Ashwin. They are the two spinners who gave me tough time in the crease. MoreneMorkel was tough to play, especially for a left-hand batsman like me," he said.





Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan, disclosed the name of Muttiah Muralidharan, MorneMorkel and Jofra Archer, who he picked as tough bowlers for him.





