BB to circulate Tk 300 billion new notes to mark Eid-ul-Fitr



The Bangladesh bank (BB) says it would circulate Tk 300 billion new notes of different denominations before Eid-ul-Fitr to meet the increased demands. New notes of Tk 200 will be highest in values, alongside various denominations of notes of Tk. 10, Tk 20, Tk 50, Tk 100, Tk 500 and Tk 1000, the BB spokesperson Serajul Islam told media on Thursday. Before Eid-ul-Fitr last year, the BB had printed new notes of Tk 220 billion. The BB data shows, currently, taka notes of different denominations circulated in the market worth of Tk 1.76 trillion.





