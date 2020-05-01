Kamal seeks preferential access of BD products to US market



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has sought restoration of US Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), suspended in June 2013, for Bangladesh to support the government's endeavors to revamp trade and investment in order to cope with the corona virus driven economic losses.





The finance minister's call came at a telephonic conversation with U.S. Ambassador to Dhaka Earl R. Miller on Thursday.





During the conversation, the finance minister also sought low-cost loans from the US for Bangladesh's agricultural sector automation; mitigate the urgent need for the health and education sectors and disaster and humanitarian assistance.





The finance minister said the disputed GSP facility for Bangladesh needs a review for aiding businesses towards a boost for easy entrance to the US market while the Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) can contribute largely to investing by US entities here; to support the government's efforts towards repairing the economic losses emerged out of Corona outbreak.





"The disputed regarding GSP facility for Bangladesh was not settled yet. GSP coupled with TICFA can contribute largely to wider access of our products to US market and investment by US companies in our country," Kamal told the US Ambassador, according to a finance ministry statement.







Obama administration had suspended GSP facility for Bangladesh on June 27, 2013 based on Bangladesh's failure to meet statutory eligibility requirements related to labour rights. The suspension highlights the lack of progress by the government in improving the then factory conditions.





Six consecutive reviews carried out by US Trade Representative and found Bangladesh's no remarkable improvements in line with the requirements; thus finally suspended the GSP facility on May 17, 2017.





Bangladesh has been asking for the resumption of GSP privilege in the US market since losing it in 2013. At one stage, Bangladesh stops discussing the issue further.





The same year, 2013, Bangladesh and US authority signed the TICFA with the aim to establish an annual forum to identify and remove barriers to increasing bilateral trade and investment, which is also remained useless. Bangladesh was seeking duty-free market access in the US market through discussions under the TICFA.





However, finance minister told Miller that recovering economic losses from Corona virus impact has become main challenges for his government, like all the economies across the world affected by the deadly contagious virus.





"The most vital challenges for us are to feed starving people and help businesses to survive this situation towards keeping stability to the economy," he told Miller. He also greeted US authority for $ 3.4 million urgent assistance to Bangladesh to cope with the virus situation.





The finance minister said his government has announced $11.6 billion stimulus packages towards fighting corona virus impact and economic recovery.





"We have widely extended social safety coverage too using part of the stimulus funds," he said.





But, he said, inward remittances were dropped largely while export and import situation takes worst turn; impacting the economy with hardship.





Miller, in respond to finance minister's call, said that his government will stay beside Bangladesh with various assistances to cope with the ongoing crisis, said the finance ministry statement.





The US Ambassador said his government initially will help the health and agriculture sectors.





He said US EXIM bank has four different schemes of loans including direct loan or credit guarantee, supply chain financing guarantee, operating loan guarantee and pre-delivery/ post delivery financing facility.





Governments and businesses outside the US can have access to the credit schemes, he added.







