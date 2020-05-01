39 journos infected with coronavirus



A total of 39 journalists have so far been infected by coronavirus across Bangladesh leaving 1 dead. 8 other journalists have recovered. Most of the infected journalists are from private Deepto TV Channel. As a result it has brought under lockdown. Deepto TV under a special initiative, however, has remained operative with the programmes recorded earlier, sources said.





Since the epidemic unfolded in Bangladesh, journalists have remained on the frontlines, just like healthcare workers, law enforcers and other emergency service workers, industry sources said. A reporter of Daily Bangladesh Protidin who felt symptoms of infection tried to contact the IEDCR authority but failed again and again.





Later, following repeated contacts from journalist community leaders, the authority took a sample test, and its Director Dr. Mirjadi Sebrina Flora informed him through SMS that he has coronavirus infection.





Eight journalists who recovered from coronavirus infections include an Independent TV cameraperson, a Jamuna TV reporter, an ATN News reporter, one staff of Deepto TV, Narshindi correspondent of Jamuna TV, Gazipur correspondent of 71 TV, a reporter of Bangladesh Khabor, another man from the Daily Sangram.





On Wednesday a sub-editor of the the Daily Loksamaj published from Jashore was recorded as infected with coronavirus. The journalists across the country are beginning to be laid off or forced to take partial salary as newspapers are not getting advertisment and revenue.







As a result newspaper owners are bracing for an economic downturn because of the corona pandemic, according to information coming from different publishing houses.





Journalists play an important role as watchdogs, keeping citizens informed and ensuring transparency of the administration, journalist leaders said.







Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has called upon the media owners and the government to ensure proper physical safety, job protection of journalists and regular payment of their salary and benefits, together with special risk allowances.





Leaders of the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) have expressed resentment over the lack mention of the media sector under the fiscal stimulus package announced by the government.





Journalist leaders have expressed concern also over the infection of journalists and slammed media owners for not supplying them with safety equipment.





