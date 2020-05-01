Goods imported through Benapole after 38 days



Both India and Bangladesh have been under lockdown for longer than one month due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. However, some goods were imported to Bangladesh through Benapole land port on Thursday after remaining closed for 38 days.





Utso Enterprise of Bangladesh imported these goods while these products were exported by India's Bandhan Agro.





Proprietor of Utso Enterprise Ujjal Roy told media that the imported goods were halted on the other side of the border for 38 days. It would have incurred losses if these commodities could not be delivered on Thursday, he further said.





Benapole Clearing and Forwarding Agents Staff Association general secretary Sajedur Rahman said that two loaded trucks were brought from India through special arrangements with the authorities concerned in India.





Sajedur Rahman stated that no Indian truck is arriving at Benapole land port at this moment. Loading and unloading are being done on the zero line, he told reporters.





Officials belonging to customs, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Border Security Force (BSF), police departments and intelligence units of both Bangladesh and India were present at that time.





Mamun Kabir Talukder, Deputy Director of Benapole Land Port said to journalists that everyone working at the land port are wearing masks and personal protection equipment (PPE). Some health professionals are availabe there too.

