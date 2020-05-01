DSE reviews prospect of reopening capital market



The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Thursday reviewed the possibility of reopening the capital market on May 10, subject to approval of the regulatory authority, if the lockdown continues after May 7.







The market remained suspended since the lockdown begun on March 27.





In an online meeting, the Majority of the DSE board of directors, including chairman and managing director, have agreed to observe the corona virus situation and discuss the 'reopening possibility' with Security and Exchange Commission, Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) and banks for coordination.





In the meeting, the DSE board has taken into consideration the sufferings of the employees of brokerage houses, merchant banks and regular and small investors as they have no income due to the closure of the market for one and a half month.





DSE director Minhaz Mannan Emon presented the present situation of the market stakeholders, who depends on regular income from market, and the short, mid and long term impact of the market closure.





Sources say the meeting also discussed the issues of salaries and bonuses of the employees of brokerage houses, merchant banks and income of the regular and small traders as the holy month of Ramdan is in progress and Eid-ul-Fitr is drawing nearer.







The meeting also observed that foreign investors may lose confidence in the market if the lockdown continues with prolong uncertainty.





"It was an informal review. We have discussed the possibility of reopening the market. Among the DSE board's 13 members, 12 directors joined the online meeting," DSE director Md. Shakil Rizvi told The Asian Age last evening.





"We have discussed mainly the issue of reopening the market if lockdown continues in face of worsening Corona virus situation. In case the lockdown ends on May 5, the market will resume trading on May 7 hopefully. If not, we 've discussed what we can do," he said.





In case lockdown continues further, we need the regulator's consent on the reopening attempt. The role of CDBL and banks is also equally important, he added.





The meeting also discusses risks associated with the reopening and possible safety measures.





DSE chairman Md. Eunusur Rahman and Managing Director Kazi Sanaul Hoq too expressed respective opinion at the online meeting.





