Duties of a fasting person in Ramadan



The importance and significance of Fasting are unlimited. Considering the Holy Month of Ramadan as limited, we should use every single moment and properly. As a session of worship, the fasting people can perform following good deeds in this Ramadan: Seeking blessings - Almighty Allah Delivers after describing fast that, "And when My servants ask you about Me, I Am near; I answer the call of the caller when he calls Me.







So let them answer Me, and have faith in Me, that they may be rightly guided." Sura Al Baqarah: 186. Therefore, the fasting person will seek more blessings from Almighty Allah. Prophet (S) delivers, "Prayer of three types of people will be granted; prayer o the fasting person, the prayer of oppressed against oppressors and prayer of a traveler."





Seeking forgiveness: Believers should seek for forgiveness. Though our prophet was innocent, he sought forgiveness 100 times a day. Especially the fasting person needs to seek forgiveness more and more. The appropriate nature for forgiveness has been seen in this month. Satan was imprisoned; humans get relief from hell. Furthermore, this month creates perfect nature for worshiping and forgiveness.







As a result, the Messenger of Allah (S) said, "Whoever gets this month but fails to get forgiveness for his sins, his nose may fill with dust (Tirmidhi). So receiving this month as the month of getting forgiveness, we should perform the worships of Ramadan.





Continuing to perform good deeds: Hazrat Ayesha (R) narrates, she said, when the last tenth days of Ramadan appeared, the Messenger of Allah (S) woke up at night, awake his family, tighten the dress (Prepared Himself)" (Muslim). She added, "Prophet (S) suffered much pain in worshiping on the last tenth day than any other time" (Muslim).





Donating: Renowned companion of the Prophet (S) Hazrat Abdullah Ibn Abbas (R) delivered, 'Prophet (S) was the greatest donator. And in Ramadan, his donation had been increased' (Muslim). Imam Safeyee (R) addressed, Following Prophet (S), the best work of His followers that donating much in Holy Ramadan. Because people have more need on this month. On the other hand, Ramadan is the month of Jihad (Try). So everybody should participate in the jihad through donating.





Eteqaf: Hazrat Ibn Umar (R) narrated, he said, 'The Messenger of Allah (S) performed Eteqaf on the last ten days of Ramadan. (Muslim). Imam Juhri (R) delivered about Eteqaf that, 'It is a matter of sorrow that, Muslims are leaving Eteqaf, but Prophet (S) never left Eteqaf from the time of his hijrat in Madina to His departure.





Performing Umrah: There are many facilities to observe Umrah in the Holy month of Ramadan. The Great Prophet (S) delivered that, Performing Umrah in Ramadan is as like as performing Hajj. For this capable people can perform Umrah. Learning Islamic Studies: Learning the Quran and Sunnah is the main of all learning. The main point of view is that 1. to perform all worships of Islam, Islamic Studies have to be learned.







Prayer, fasting, Zakat, Hajj and other worshiping can be performed without learning these. 2. Learning Quran is mandatory for all Muslims. We need to try hard to learn and realize every single sentence of the Quran. So we can take the Holy month of Ramadan as the opportunity of learning Islamic Studies and spreading knowledge among others. May Allah help us.





Leave Your Comments