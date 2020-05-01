RMG factories opened to retain global market: Obaidul Quader



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said, the readymade garment factories (RMG) were opened in Dhaka and adjacent areas on a limited scale in fear of losing global market.





He was speaking at a relief distribution program at the Awami League president's Dhanmondi political office through a videoconference from his official residence on Thursday.





''The factory owners have been asked to engage the workers who are staying in Dhaka and they have agreed to this. However, a huge number of workers are now entering Dhaka in fear of losing their jobs,'' he said.







He called upon the owners to keep their pledges and not to terminate any worker during the COVID-19 crisis.





Obaidul Quader, also the General Secretary of the Awami League has said that his government will ensure accommodation for all homeless people of the country.





He said the leaders of his party were instructed to prepare lists of the homeless people in coordination with the local administrations.





"As per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, relief materials must be reached to the homeless people," he added.





