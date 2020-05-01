Gonoshasthaya gets govt's approval for trial



Gonoshasthaya Kendra has gotten permission from the Directorate General of Drug Administration to run trials of its coronavirus testing kits.





The non-government institute, led by Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, can now run the trials of its kits at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) or International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR'B).





''We always say that the effectiveness of kits must be examined and approved by a third party. Now Gonoshasthaya has agreed to give the kits to the BSMMU or ICDDR'B for the trials'' said Maj Gen Mahbubur Rahman, director general of the DGDA.



He said the DGDA had already informed BSMMU and ICDDR'B about its decision.





''Both the institutions can run the trials but one of them will supervise the process,'' Mahbubur said.



The DGDA will begin the registration process if the kits pass the trials, he added.



Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury confirmed the development.



He said the DGDA wrote letters after giving permission to this end and the BSMMU and the Gonoshasthaya Kendra received it on Thursday.



Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury said, ''The BSMMU will research on it and we will supply materials to them.''





