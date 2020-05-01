Historic May Day today



Today is historic May Day. With a slogan to establish the rights of working people, the day is being observed across the globe. The day is a source of inspiration for toiling masses in their struggles. It is also a day of dreaming the establishment of a good relationship between owners and workers and end of exploitation.







On May 1, 1886, workers of Hay Market in Chicago of the USA had demonstrated for eight-hour working day and upholding the rights of the workpeople. Police opened fire on the demonstrating workers killing many of them. Through the supreme sacrifices of the Chicago workers, the eight-hour working day was established. Since then, the day has been observed as 'May Day'.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion of the historic May Day.





However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, no program has been kept on the occasion this year.







