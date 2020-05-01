Indian hero Rishi Kapoor dies aged 67



Rishi Kapoor, beloved star of films such as Bobby and Chandni, died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67 on Thursday. He fought a long battle with cancer and had spent much of last year in New York being treated. A statement from the Kapoor family said that the actor "remained jovial" and "kept doctors entertained till the end."







Rishi Kapoor, who was famously fond of life, "would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears." The family have also appealed that lockdown rules be respected by Kapoor's fans and well-wishers. Read the full statement here.





Condolences were posted by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "He was so full of life that it's difficult to believe that he is no more," tweet President Kovind.







PM Modi described Kapoor as "multi-faceted, endearing and lively" and said he would remember their social media interactions. Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise is shocking. An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it's difficult to believe that he is no more. It is a huge loss for the entertainment industry. Let us pray for his soul.''





