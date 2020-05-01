UK lockdown to last till June!



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to signal lockdown will stay until June today as he fronts his first Downing Street briefing since falling ill - with Nicola Sturgeon jumping the gun by saying it is not yet 'safe' to ease curbs.





Having chaired Cabinet this morning, the Prime Minister is expected to dash hopes of an imminent end to the draconian restrictions crippling the economy, stressing that allowing the killer disease to run rampant again would do even worse damage.





Johnson will put the 'R' number - the reproduction rate of the virus - at the heart of the battle, saying he will not take action that lets it rise above one, meaning it is growing.







Government sources have indicated he will also defy calls to treat the public like 'grown ups' by spelling out ways in which the lockdown might be eased, saying it is 'too early'.







But Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon a briefing in Edinburgh today she believed it would be 'too early' when the formal review happens next week to lift restrictions 'in any meaningful way'. 'The margins we have for making sure the virus doesn't take off again are really really tight,' she said.







Ms Sturgeon voiced alarm that people were already starting to flout the social distancing rules - revealing traffic was up 10 per cent in the past week in some parts of Scotland.







Downing Street said it was clear Britons were going to need to adjust their lives for 'a long period of time'.





