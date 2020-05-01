Two more policemen die from coronavirus



The deadly coronavirus has taken the lives of two more members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). The ill-fated cops are Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Abdul Khalek (36) and Constable Ashek Mahmud (42).





Abdul Khalek was working in Police Order Management (POM) of DMP South and was engaged in traffic (north) while Ashek Mahmud was engaged in traffic (north). Abdul Khalek breathed his last at Arambag Hospital at around 12:15 am on Thursday.







Ashek Mahmd died at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital. Earlier on Tuesday night, police constable Jasim Uddin (40), who was posted at a police outpost under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Wari Zone), died from coronavirus. More than 200 police personnel have so far been infected with the virus and over 600 have been on quarantine throughout the country.







