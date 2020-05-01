Unusual lifestyle, fourth pillar of state and prayers to God







To start off with a few lines quoted from a song of Rabindranath Tagore, "I traverse long distances to fathom your endlessness, there is no sorrow, no death, no detachment."





I have been in a sad mood for a couple of days. It seems that there is no one around. My mind is inflicted with different worries. I lost a number of my closest people during last one month. We are leading an unusual lifestyle in the middle of a panicky situation due to the outbreak of coronavirus.





Professor Dr. Jamilur Reza Chowdhury passed away on 28 April. I wanted to see him for the last time but could not because of the adverse circumstances all around. Professor Dr. Jamilur Reza Chowdhury made monumental contributions in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector of Bangladesh. My professional career began with ICT arena.





Family members of eminent educationist and former finance minister Dr. AR Mallick are very intimate with me. Dr. Jamilur Reza Chowdhury is Dr. AR Mallick's son-in-law. I could not see my nearest and dearest ones for last several days due to the inclement condition prevailing around us. At present normal and abnormal things seem to have merged in one point.





Suddenly a painful news saddened me deeply. It was the death of journalist Humayun Kabir Khokon. He was a brave and amicable journalist. Journalist leader Quddus Afrad later on informed that Humayun Kabir Khokon was infected with Covid 19 according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).





United Nations has meanwhile stated that coronavirus is no less terrible than the World War II. The death toll in the United States due to coronavirus has exceeded the number of American casualties during the Vietnam War.





Special packages have been announced for certain groups of professionals and entrepreneurs by the Bangladesh government. Bankers and readymade garments (RMG) owners are basking in the warmth of financial bailouts. Bank loans, waiving loan interest or writing off loans--everything is in their favour. It reminds us of Satyajit Roy's film Heerok Rajar Deshe (The Land of The Diamond King).





What is happening in Bangladesh on the basis of imported raw materials and cheap labour can be compared with Alex Haley's "Roots" which is a famous book that was afterwards telecast as a television serial. Economists have commented that it is not feasible to retain export status just by means of low-cost labour without being self-sufficient in making raw materials.









Extremely light traffic for the region is seen in an aerial view of the 10 and 110 freeway interchange on April 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. -Getty Images







Media plays an indispensable role for presenting a positive image of Bangladesh. But unfortunately still now journalists and media houses are facing deprivation and negligence. Advertisement size has been reduced for newspapers.







Different sorts of taxes have been imposed on newspapers and media agencies. Advertisement bills have been pending for years after years, let alone incentives or stimulus packages. As a matter of fact newdpapers have turned into a vulnerable and ever ignored entity excluding a few exceptions.





Most of the news agencies and media houses cannot pay their staff salaries in due time because most of the newspapers abd media outlets have not been able to institutionalize professionalism. Nevertheless, journalists have been working relentlessly putting their own lives at risk. Humayun Kabir Khokon is a martyr in the corona warfare who is a blazing instance.





The government has made arrangements to pay 10 to 50 lakh taka to state employees if they die or get affected with coronavirus. Even there is financial backup for employees of private banks.







We all are aware of the rampage and scams which have shattered the banks and stock markets of Bangladesh. It needs to be contemplated who will be benefited if the state's fourth pillar collapses. It is better to adopt the media policy of China, North Korea or Africa if our journalist leaders fail to get united to ensure professionalism in their respective field.





Rationing system like India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and some other countries should be introduced in our country to sustain marginalized people in the present dire situation.









It should be noted that the Indian state of Kerala has so far effectively handled the contagion of coronavirus. Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala has successfully established socio-economic equity in Kerala where the basic needs of people including education and healthcare have been firmly ensured.







Some political parties have done a ridiculous thing in our country by doing photo sessions while they cut off paddy sheaves. This scenario is being trolled on social media. Farmers themselves are good enough to harvest their crops if they are properly taken care of by the authorities concerned.





Today is 1st May, International Labour Day. Workers in the Chicago city of America demonstrated on this day in 1886 to reduce their working time to eight hours and some other demands.







We should take special care of our workers in a gracious and humanitarian way to enable them to do their jobs in a congenial environment and to make sure that all workers including the RMG employees get remunerated in a fair way.





Coming back to the spread of Covid 19, so far more than 2. 28 lakh people have died of this disease across the world while over 3 million people have been infected. On the other hand, in Bangladesh more than 7 thousand people have been infected with coronavirus while 168 people have died of this ailment till April 30.





We pray to God for the eternal peace of the departed souls. We also pray for speedy recovery of the coronavirus patients who are undergoing medical treatment in all countries including Bangladesh.





British author and politician Edmund Burke asserted around 150 years ago that media is the fourth pillar of state mechanism which is more important than the other three estates.





Former American President Franklin Roosevelt once said, "Freedom of conscience, of education, of speech, of assembly are among the very fundamentals of democracy and all of them would be nullified should freedom of the press ever be successfully challenged."



The writer is a diplomat,

entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.



