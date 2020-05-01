RMG workers demonstrate in Gazipur

Hundreds of garment workers demonstrate on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Tongi of Gazipur demanding outstanding salaries and reinstatement of their jobs. The photo was taken on Thursday. -Collected



Hundreds of readymade garment (RMG) workers demonstrated in Tongi, Gazipur on Thursday demanding their pending salaries and reinstatement of their jobs.







A great number of workers came back to Gazipur during last few days from different parts of Bangladesh putting their lives at risk in the middle of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. All the workers said that they returned to their factories from remote places defying health hazard for fear of losing their jobs.







The government made a decision on 16 April to ask all factories to pay the remuneration of all workers at their earliest convenience. Workers have been demonstrating as most of the factories have not yet paid their wages.





The demonstrating workers are not caring about lockdown or social distancing. As a result they have come under the threat of contagion of coronavirus. It has made local people worried. Police force has been going through a tough time as they continue to confront the anger of the workers.





Lockdown has become almost ineffective in Gazipur because of protests of workers. Furious workers blocked Gazipur-Mymensingh highway on Thursday. It is not yet clear when the owners of these factories will pay the remuneration of the workers.





Most of these workers belong to different readymade garments (RMG) factories located in several parts of Gazipur district.





Gazipur Police Super Siddiqur Rahman informed that 691 RMG factories have meanwhile restarted their production activities. 1, 834 factories have paid salaries to their workers till Wednesday. 238 factories have not yet paid the salaries of their workers.





Some factories were shut down when general holiday began from 26 March. Workers of these factories are facing uncertainty at this moment about their livelihood.







