Journo bounced around 3 hospitals, before dying on the way to 4th













A journalist suffering from cold, fever and respiratory distress in Tala upazila died on the way to what would’ve been his 4th hospital in one day on Wednesday night.





The deceased was Abdul Salam, 36, a local journalist, of Baruihati village in Satkhira.





Residential Medical Officer of Tala Upazila Health Complex Dr Rajib Sardar confirmed the death.





Salam was admitted to the Upazila Health Complex on Wednesday. As his condition worsened, he was taken to the Satkhira Sadar Hospital the same day, but there they referred him on to the Satkhira Medical College Hospital where they have opened a specialised Corona Unit.





There they ran up against protocol - that the Sadar hospital must have known, and should’ve advised accordingly, or pulled some strings - against which honest citizens almost never win. And so tired and fed up, with Salam’s deteriorating condition made worse, his family gave up on home district Satkhira, and decided to take him to Khulna Medical College & Hospital.





But they never made it. They had only reached Mirzapore, Dr Rajib said, when all the fight that still remained in Abdus Salam’s severely weakened body, finally left him.





His family members have been directed to self-quarantine, while their samples have already been collected for the coronavirus test.





According to the Civil Surgeon’s Office, a total of 3,574 people have been kept in home quarantine in the district while they received test reports of 189 people who all were tested negative.





Meanwhile, 564 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infected people to 7667 while the death toll in the country stands at 168 with five more deaths on Thursday.

