7 coronavirus patients recover; discharged from hospitals in Kishoreganj









Seven Covid-19 patients, including three physicians, recovered and were discharged from different hospitals of the district on Thursday.

Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon Dr Mujibur Rahman, said the seven people including three physicians and one policeman, were discharged from Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital and Bhairab Upazila Health Complex as they were found to be negative for the virus twice.

Those made recovery areDr Aleya Ferdous Tonni, Dr Tanvir Rahman of Itna Upazila Health Complex, Dr Kishore Kumar Dhar of Bhairab Upazila Helath Complex, sub-inspector Delwar Hossain Patwari of Bhairab Police Station, Jaba Bhowmik, 60 of Sadar upazila, Rocky, 22 and Aulia Akter, 25 of Ashtagram upazila.

With this, a total of 14 people made recovery from coronavirus in the district.

