Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 234,105









The global death toll from coronavirus reached 234,105 as of Friday morning.

Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,308,233 people globally, according to Worldometer.

Of them, 2,031,309 are currently being treated and 50,944 among them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 1,042,819 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Meanwhile, the USA has confirmed 63,861 deaths and 1,095,210 cases while Spain reported 24,543 deaths and 239,639 cases till Friday.

Italy, the worst-hit European country, has recorded 27,967deaths and 205,463 cases. France, on the other hand, has reported 24,376 deaths and 167,178 cases. In the UK, authorities have reported 26,771 deaths among 171,253 confirmed cases.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world.

In Bangladesh, the country has so fir confirmed 168 deaths and 7667 coronavirus cases.

