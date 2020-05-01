12 members of Rab and police among 17 infected with coronavirus in Keraniganj









Seventeen more people including eight Rab members and four policemen were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Thursday, raising the number of confirmed cases to 151 in Keraniganj, one of the hotspots of coronavirus infection.

Dr Mir Mobarak Hossain, health officer of Upazila Health Complex, said ten members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and four policemen of Keraniganj Model Police Station were among the infected ones.

Of the infected people, four are from Jinjira, eight from Teghuria, two from Shubhaddya, one each from Kalindi, Aganagar and Basta areas of the upaizla, he said.

