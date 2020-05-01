Another cop dies from coronavirus in city









Another member of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) died from coronavirus on Friday.

With the latest one, four policemen died after contracting the virus in the country.

The deceased was identified as Najir Uddin, sub-inspector of Special Branch and hailed from Kajitola village in Bhangura upaizla of Pabna district.

Sohel Rana, additional inspector general (AIG) (media) of Police headquarters, said Najir’s coronavirus infection was detected on April 25 and he had been undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital.

He breathed his last on Friday.

The body was sent to his village home following a namaz-e-janaza at Rajarbagh.

Three other policemen died from coronavirus on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

