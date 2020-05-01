UAE sends medical supply to Bangladesh combating COVID-19









The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent seven metric tons of medical supplies to Bangladesh to bolster the country’s efforts in combating COVID-19 pandemic.





A special cargo flight of Etihad Airways landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here around 8:30 pm on Thursday carrying the medical supplies.





UAE Embassy Charg, d’Affaires Talal Mohammed AL Marzouqi handed over the medical aid to the foreign ministry officials at the airport, a press release of the UAE embassy here said today.





Earlier, commenting on the medical supply, UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Saed Mohammed Al Muhairi said the aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals here as they work to combat the virus.





“Through the provision of this assistance, the UAE aims to facilitate the remarkable work that the country’s medical professionals are doing to fight and contain the virus’ spread,” he said.





The UAE envoy said his country stands ready to assist Bangladesh in fulfilling its medical requirements as it confronts COVID-19.





The UAE has provided more than 341 metric tons of aid to over 33 countries, supporting nearly 341,000 medical professionals in the process, said the release.





